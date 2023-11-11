Police arrest Los Angeles man in connection with dismembered body, missing wife and in-laws

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have arrested a Los Angeles man in connection with the discovery of the torso of a dismembered female body and the disappearance of his wife and her live-in parents. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Saturday the arrest of 35-year-old Samuel Haskell on suspicion of murder while officials attempt to identify a torso that was found within a bag in a dumpster on Wednesday. Police say the arrest was supported by evidence from a search of Haskell’s home in the Tarzana area where he lived with his wife, in-laws and three children. Haskell’s 37-year-old wife, Mei Li Haskell, has gone missing along with her parents.

