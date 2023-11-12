Israel loses to Kosovo in Euro 2024 qualifying game

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel’s chances of reaching the European Championship finals went down Sunday after its 1-0 loss to Kosovo in their delayed qualifying game. It was the first soccer match for Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15 but was postponed. Kosovo fans whistled Israeli players when they had the ball but the game passed off peacefully in Pristina. Milot Rashica scored the only goal in the 41st minute. He controlled the ball in the area and under pressure managed a strong shot which Israel goalkeeper Omri Glazer couldn’t stop.

