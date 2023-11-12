Translations of Vietnamese fiction and Egyptian poetry honored by translators assocation

NEW YORK (AP) — English-language editions of a Vietnamese novel set everywhere from Saigon to Paris and of poetry by Egypt’s Iman Mersal are this year’s winners of National Translation Awards. The awards were announced Sunday by the American Literary Translators Association, which is marking the awards’ 25th anniversary. Thuân’s novel “Chinatown,” translated from the Vietnamese by Nguyễn An Lý, won in the category for prose. The poetry prize was given to Mersal’s “The Threshold,” translated from the Arabic by Robyn Creswell. The winning translators will each receive $4,000.

