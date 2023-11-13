Charles at 75: Britain’s king celebrates birthday with full schedule as he makes up for lost time

LONDON (AP) — At an age when many of his contemporaries have long since retired, King Charles III is not one to put his feet up. The king will mark his 75th birthday on Tuesday by highlighting causes close to his heart. With Queen Camilla at his side, Charles will visit a project that helps feed those in need by redistributing food that might otherwise go to landfills. Then he’ll host a party for 400 nurses and midwives, saluting the National Health Service’s own 75th birthday. It’s the sort of day that’s been typical of the king’s first 14 months on the throne.

