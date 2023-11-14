Another partial government shutdown looms just weeks after the most recent deadline was averted

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As another potential U.S. government shutdown looms, CNN is reporting the similarities between this Friday's approaching deadline, and the most recent potential shutdown that was avoided several weeks ago.

The major outlines of both potential shutdowns are the same, as a deadline once again approaches as it did in October, and House lawmakers do not have a definitive plan to pass a stopgap government funding bill.

Just as recently ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy did prior to the last deadline, newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson is suggesting a temporary fix, although their suggestions differ.

House Republicans, meanwhile, are once again split, as a faction of right-wing Republicans are opposing the direction their leaders are heading. And Democrats will need to make a majority, as averting a partial government shutdown will again require the votes of Democrats voting with their Republican counterparts.

