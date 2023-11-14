Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power to keep global warming under 1.5C, report says

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A German thinktank has reported that to prevent global warming from surpassing the critical threshold of 1.5 Celsius, major Asian economies must ensure they can get half of their total electricity from renewables by 2030. The report by researchers of Agora Energiewende released Wednesday says that 30% of that renewable energy should come from wind and solar power, compared to current levels below 6%. The study reviewed energy plans of Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Taiwan. The gist of the findings is that those countries need to phase out their dependence on fossil fuels to help the world attain even the minimal goal for limiting global warming.

