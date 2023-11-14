Disney says it has $40 billion economic impact in Florida as it battles DeSantis in court

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has released a study showing its economic impact in Florida at $40.3 billion, directly and indirectly through its supply chain and employee spending. The study released Tuesday comes as Disney battles in courts with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees over their takeover of the district that governs its massive resort in Florida. According to the study, Disney directly and indirectly accounted for 263,000 jobs in Florida. The time period in the study is before the takeover of Disney World’s governing district by DeSantis after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

