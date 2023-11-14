Jewish protesters and allies stage sit-in at California federal building demanding Gaza cease-fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters led by Jewish peace activists calling for a cease fire in Gaza have staged a sit-in inside of the federal building in Oakland, California, leading to multiple arrests. People wore T-shirts reading “Jews Say Cease-fire Now” and carried banners that read “Not in Our Name” and “Let Gaza Live” in the rotunda of the Rondald V. Dellums Federal building on Monday evening. Jewish Voice for Peace, a protest organizer, says dozens of people had been taken into custody by 9 p.m. The protest was part of a growing number nationwide following fighting triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel, whose response has led to thousands of deaths — and much destruction — across Gaza.

