An ethnic resistance group in northern Myanmar says an entire army battalion surrendered to it

BANGKOK (AP) — An entire Myanmar army battalion based near the Chinese border has reportedly surrendered to an alliance of ethnic armed groups that launched a surprise offensive last month against the military in the country’s northeast. A spokesperson for the alliance said on Wednesday that 261 people — 127 soldiers and 134 of their family members — gave themselves up. The surrender, which could not be independently confirmed, appeared to be the biggest by regular army forces since widespread armed conflict in Myanmar broke out in 2021 after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The spokesperson for the Three Brotherhood Alliance said it expected to soon to capture Laukkaing, the area’s major city.

