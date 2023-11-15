Entertainment venue expected to help boost economy of Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new entertainment venue planned for Sunland Park, at 420 Sunland Park Drive, right next to the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, is expected to bring a much-needed cash injection into the city.

The venue, called Independent Nation, is described as a first of its kind, concert and entertainment venue, unique to the Southwest region.

When it's completed in 13 months, it will feature a cannabis superstore and consumption lounge, pickleball courts, virtual reality rooms, and spaces for concerts, parties and events.

The Heritage Group, a commercial real estate firm, broke ground in October.

At the same time, El Paso Inc is reporting that plans are underway for a 5,200 to 6,000-seat concert venue on a 28-acre site in Sunland Park, led by the Visneti Group.

The venues are expected to help alleviate poverty in the southern New Mexico city.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, nearly one-in-three households live in poverty in Sunland Park. And the rate is believed to be even higher in some of the city's neighborhoods.