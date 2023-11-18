Australia says its navy divers were likely injured by the Chinese navy’s ‘unsafe’ use of sonar

BEIJING (AP) — Australia has accused the Chinese navy of likely causing minor injuries to Australian naval divers by operating its sonar while they were trying to clear fishing nets from their ship’s propellers. An Australian statement posted Saturday said the government had expressed its serious concerns to the Chinese government over what it called the unsafe and unprofessional conduct earlier this week. There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side. The U.S., Canadian and Australian militaries have complained multiple times about what they say have been dangerous actions by the Chinese navy and air force in the western Pacific.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.