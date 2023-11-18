More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued advisories along the California-Nevada line ahead of an early winter storm that could bring more than a foot of snow to the top of the Sierra and winds gusting up to 100 mph. The advisories are in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday. They stretch from the Lake Tahoe area near Reno to south of Yosemite National Park, including Mammoth Lakes, California. Three to 8 inches of snow is expected above elevations of 6,500 feet, with as much as 14 inches above 8,000 feet. The service says snow could fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour in some places.

