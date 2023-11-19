A toddler accidentally fires his mother’s gun in Walmart, police say. She now faces charges

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a mother is facing a child endangerment charge after her toddler found a gun in her purse and accidentally fired it in a southern Ohio Walmart store last week. Waverly police said the woman told officers who responded Thursday morning that the 2-year-old boy took her Taurus 9mm firearm from her purse and it went off. Police said the bullet went into the ceiling and the child had a minor forehead injury “due to contact with the magazine.” The woman is facing Pike County charges of endangering children. The boy was released to the care of a guardian and taken to an urgent care facility.

