Los Angeles freeway closed by Nov. 11 arson fire set to fully reopen before Monday’s commute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says an elevated Los Angeles freeway closed by a Nov. 11 arson fire will reopen ahead of Monday morning’s commute. Newsom announced Sunday that inspections showed it was safe to reopen shortly after crews worked round the clock for days to shore up about 100 support columns. Newsom said the freeway would be “fully operational” before Monday morning’s rush hour. An estimated 300,000 vehicles a day use the east-west freeway crossing the heart of Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris joined Newsom and city Mayor Karen Bass for Sunday’s announcement. Initial repairs costs have an estimated price tag of $3 million fully covered by federal funds.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.