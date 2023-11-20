41 workers stuck in a tunnel in India for 10th day given hot meals as rescue operation shifts gear

NEW DELHI (AP) — The 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for over a week are finally getting hot meals, provided through a newly installed steel pipe, as rescuers work on an alternate plan of digging toward them vertically. The meals, made of rice and lentils, were sent through a 6-inch pipe pushed through the rubble late Monday, officials said. For the last nine days, the workers survived off of dry food sent through a narrower pipe. Oxygen is being supplied to them through a separate pipe. Auhtorities on Tuesday released a video showing the workers in their construction hats moving around the blocked tunnel while communicating with rescuers on the ground through walkie-talkies.

