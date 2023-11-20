Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘bamboozled’ by science, COVID-19 inquiry told

LONDON (AP) — A former chief scientific advisor says Boris Johnson struggled as British prime minister to come to grips with much of the science during the coronavirus pandemic. In keenly awaited testimony to the country’s public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic, Patrick Vallance said on Monday that he and others faced repeated problems getting Johnson to understand the science. But he noted that leaders in many countries had problems in understanding the scientific evidence and advice. Johnson was forced to step down as prime minister in September 2022 following revelations of rule-breaking parties at his Downing Street residence during the pandemic. He is scheduled to address the inquiry before Christmas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.