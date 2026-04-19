ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Cooler, windy Sunday with blowing dust and slight rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as conditions turn cooler, windier, and more active across the Borderland.

Behind a recent cold front, temperatures will drop into the low 70s — about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Winds will be the main concern.

Gusty east winds will develop early Sunday and continue through the day, with gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour possible. Stronger winds are expected in western areas, where blowing dust could develop near Lordsburg Playa and along I-10.

Later in the day, moisture will begin to increase, bringing more cloud cover and a slight chance of rain.

Rain chances remain low, around 10 to 20 percent, with the best opportunity Sunday night into Monday — mainly east of the Rio Grande Valley, including El Paso and Hudspeth County. Any rainfall is expected to be light.

Isolated showers or storms could develop in higher elevations Monday, while most of the Borderland stays dry.

Looking ahead, temperatures will warm back into the 80s by midweek, with breezy conditions returning.