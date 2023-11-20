Papua New Guinea volcano erupts and Japan says it’s assessing a possible tsunami risk to its islands

TOKYO (AP) — A volcano in Papua New Guinea has erupted and the Japan Meteorological Agency says it is assessing a possible risk of a tsunami for Japanese coasts. Mount Ulawun on the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea erupted at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, spewing volcanic smoke as high as 50,000 feet. Japan’s agency says it assessing a possible impact including the risk of a tsunami approaching Japan later Monday. The agency has not issued any tsunami advisory or warning. It said that no notable change to sea levels has been detected at observation sites in and outside Japan. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any warning.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and ROD MCGUIRK Associated Press

