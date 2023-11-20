Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of November 20 to 24

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures November 20 to November 24. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West

Monday, November 20, at 6am, through Tuesday, November 21, at 6am

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive.

DETOUR: Traffic bound for Los Mochis Drive, Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, Redd Road, or Thorn Avenue must turn right on Spur 37 (Vinton Road), then turn left on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive) and reach their destination from Doniphan.

Crews will update the traffic pattern on South Desert to allow for the construction of a retaining wall.

Guardrail Repair Project

Tuesday, November 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Ellerthorpe and Hondo Pass right lane closed.

US-85 (Paisano) westbound between Ruhlen and Executive right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon (FM-1281) Project

Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon (FM-1281) and Stockyard north and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, November 20 through Sunday, November 26

24-hour lane closure 7 days/week.

BU-54 (Dyer) east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Vinton Road Project

Tuesday, November 21

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spur 37 (Vinton) east and westbound between South Desert and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Crews will be striping, which is a mobile operation.

Monday, November 13 through Saturday, November 18

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound alternating left lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and Americas Interchange

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

I-10 Widening East Project

Monday, November 13 through Friday, November 17

Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 1

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure between Stetson Drive and Eastlake Drive.

Gateway West Boulevard right lane closure between Eastlake Drive and Bill Burnett Drive

Crews will be removing and installing metal beam guard fence.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22

Monday, November 27 through Saturday, December 2

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ascension Street southbound right lane and shoulder closure between Kentwood Avenue and Horizon Boulevard w/Truck Mounted Attenuator

Ascension Street northbound right lane and shoulder closure at Alberton Avenue

Ascension Street one lane road with flagging operation

Crews will be working on demolition of shoulder and build shoulder w/Flex Base.

Monday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22

Monday, November 27 through Saturday, December 2

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Alameda Avenue (SH20) westbound right lane closures between Acala and Spur 148 w/Pilot Car

Crews will be working on paving operations.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.