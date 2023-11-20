Severe storms in Turkey leave 9 dead. 11 are still missing after a cargo ship sank in the Black Sea

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says severe storms and flooding have left nine people dead across Turkey, including one seaman who died when a cargo ship sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast. Eleven other crew members are missing. The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler sank on Sunday after hitting a breakwater outside the harbor off the town of Eregli, some 125 miles east of Istanbul. The severe storms that struck northwestern Turkey caused widespread damage and disruption, including the breakup of another cargo ship and the evacuation of a prison. Three more people died in Eregli and five people including a grandmother and her three grandchildren were killed in southeastern Turkey after being swept away by floods caused by heavy rains.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.