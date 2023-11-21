A vehicle rams into a victory celebration for Liberia’s president-elect, killing 2 and injuring 18

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were killed and 18 others injured after a speeding vehicle rammed into a crowd at a victory celebration for Liberian President-elect Joseph Boakai. The crash late Monday took place hours after election officials formally declared Boakai the winner. Incumbent President George Weah had already conceded defeat several days earlier. Police made an arrest following the crash but are withholding the name of the suspect pending their investigation. It was not immediately known whether the crash at the headquarters of the Unity Party in Monrovia was politically motivated.

