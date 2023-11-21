Germany’s defense minister is the latest foreign official to visit Kyiv and vow more aid for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is on an unannounced visit to Ukraine where he is vowing to keep supporting Kyiv’s efforts to win its war against Russia. His trip came a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine and pledged American support “for the long haul,” including an additional $100 million in weapons from U.S. stockpiles. President Charles Michel is also in Kyiv on Tuesday. The visits appear to be part of an international political effort to keep the war in the public mind as other issues clamor for attention, including the Israel-Hamas conflict. European Council

