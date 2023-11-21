Voter-approved Oregon gun control law violates the state constitution, judge rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge has ruled that a voter-approved gun control law violates the state constitution. The decision on Tuesday continues to block it from taking effect and casts fresh doubt over the future of the embattled measure. The law is one of the toughest in the nation. It requires people to undergo a criminal background check and complete a gun safety training course in order to obtain a permit to buy a firearm. It also bans high-capacity magazines. Measure 114 has been tied up in state and federal court since it was narrowly approved by voters last November.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.