Padres give Mike Shildt another chance to manage 2 years after his Cardinals exit, AP source says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the San Diego Padres have hired Mike Shildt as manager to replace Bob Melvin. Shildt gets another chance two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance. Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller. Shildt was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2019 while with the Cardinals. He takes over a big-spending team that flopped dramatically in 2023.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.