Padres give Mike Shildt another chance to manage 2 years after his Cardinals exit, AP source says
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the San Diego Padres have hired Mike Shildt as manager to replace Bob Melvin. Shildt gets another chance two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance. Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller. Shildt was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2019 while with the Cardinals. He takes over a big-spending team that flopped dramatically in 2023.