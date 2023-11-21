The White House is concerned Iran may provide ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it’s very concerned that Iran may provide ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says it would be a disastrous development for the Ukrainian people if that were to happen. Kirby says Iran has already been providing weaponry to Russia. But he noted a September meeting in which Iran showed off a range of ballistic missile systems to Russia’s defense minister. Kirby’s warning comes as President Joe Biden’s request for more than $61 billion in emergency U.S. funding to support Ukraine’s defense remains stalled in Congress.

