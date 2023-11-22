Broadcom planning to complete deal for $69 billion acquisition of VMWare after regulators give OK

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Computer chip and software maker Broadcom says it has cleared all regulatory hurdles and plans to complete its $69 billion acquisition of cloud technology company VMware on Wednesday. The company announced the plan after China joined the list of countries that had given a go-ahead for the acquisition. Broadcom wants to establish a stronger foothold in the cloud computing market, and VMware’s technology allows large corporations to blend public cloud access with internal company networks. VMware has close relations with every major cloud company and provider, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Broadcom said there was “no legal impediment to closing under U.S. merger regulations.”

