Caravan in Juárez raises awareness about women who have suffered violence

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Nov. 25 is International Eradication of Violence Against Women's Day. Dozens of women in Juárez gathered Friday in favor of women's rights.

They organized a caravan that traveled over seven miles across Juárez.

In an event organized by the Women's Justice Center, cars drove across town alongside Juárez and Chihuahua public safety vehicles to raise awareness.

According to one of the event organizers, raising awareness was not the only goal.

Silvana Fernandez, the Coordinator of the Women's Justice Center, said this is also to remember all women who have suffered any violence and for those who are currently experiencing it as well.

The Justice Center works to prevent and eradicate violence against women locally and in the state of Chihuahua.

Coordinator Fernandez also told ABC-7, they are raising awareness of the constant fight and conflict against gender-based violence in our region.

She said violence against women hasn't stopped, on the contrary, numbers keep going up, and this worries her department and other organizations in the state.

They want to unite the society to keep helping women of all ages in need.