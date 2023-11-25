Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India halted after machine breaks

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say they have stopped digging to rescue 41 construction workers who have been trapped for nearly two weeks in a collapsed tunnel in northern India after the drilling machine broke down. An international expert assisting the rescue team at the site in Uttarakhand state said Saturday that it was unclear when drilling can start again. A new drilling machine used to dig vertically was brought to the site. The vertical dig is seen as an alternative plan to reach the trapped men. But rescue teams will need to dig nearly double the distance of the horizontal shaft.

