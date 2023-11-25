Star skipper Jimmy Spithill to start an Italian team following his departure from US SailGP Team
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star skipper Jimmy Spithill plans to start a new Italian team following his departure from the United States SailGP team. Spithill says he can’t disclose any specifics about the U.S. team other than a new group is bringing in its own CEO and driver, the roles Spithill held since taking over Team USA in the second season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. It’s been known in sailing circles since late July that a private American group was looking to buy Team USA, which has been owned by the league. An announcement is expected in the next few days.