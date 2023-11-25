Tens of thousands march in London calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have turned out on central London’s streets Saturday for a pro-Palestinian march calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. Police said that while the majority of people protested peacefully, 18 people were arrested including at least five people who were detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred. The National March for Palestine on Saturday is the latest in several huge protests staged in the British capital every weekend since the Israel-Hamas war began last month. In Paris, a march staged for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women drew both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists and other groups. Saturday’s protests came on the second day of a four-day cease-fire.

