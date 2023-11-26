An alliance of Myanmar ethnic groups claim capture of another big trade crossing at Chinese border

BANGKOK (AP) — An alliance of armed ethnic minority groups that launched a surprise offensive last month against Myanmar’s military has seized a major trading gate on the country’s northeastern border with China. A spokesperson for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army said Sunday that it had captured a major trading post on Saturday in Muse township along the Myanmar-China border in northern Shan state. It’s the fourth border crossing seized by the alliance forces since the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army launched a coordinated offensive on Oct. 27. They call themselves the Three Brotherhood Alliance.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.