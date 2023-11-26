Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from a landslide that smashed into homes in an Alaska fishing village days ago. The girl was identified as Kara Heller and she was the fourth person confirmed killed in the landslide Monday night. The girl’s parents, Timothy Heller and Beth Heller, along with the girl’s 16-year-old sister, Mara Heller, were discovered and confirmed dead within two days of the landslide. Search crews are still seeking a third child missing in the landslide and a 65-year-old neighbor. The slide struck near the remote community of Wrangell, located about 155 miles south of Juneau.

