Marty Krofft, of producing pair that put ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ and the Osmonds on TV, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime TV producer Marty Krofft has died at age 86. He was known for imaginative children’s shows such as “H.R. Pufnstuf” and primetime hits including “Donny & Marie” in the 1970s. Publicist Harlan Boll says Krofft died Saturday in Los Angeles. Krofft and his brother Sid were puppeteers who broke into television and ended up with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Along the way, they brought an imaginative, trippy sensibility to children’s TV and brought singers Donny and Marie Osmond and Barbara Mandrell and her sisters to primetime.

