Terry Venables, the former England, Tottenham and Barcelona coach, has died at 80
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Former England, Tottenham and Barcelona manager Terry Venables has died. He was 80. He was a former England soccer player who led the national team to the semifinals of the European Championship in 1996 as a coach and won trophies at club level with Barcelona and Tottenham. The death of Venables was announced in a statement by his family to British media. It said he died on Saturday after a long illness. The English Football Association and Tottenham were among those sending tributes to Venables. Former England captain Gary Lineker called him “the best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.”