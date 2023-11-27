Delaware County’s top prosecutor becomes fifth Democrat to run for Pennsylvania attorney general

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Delaware County’s twice-elected top prosecutor will run for attorney general of Pennsylvania in 2024. Jack Stollsteimer’s announcement Monday adds him to a crowded Democratic primary field. He is seeking an office that played a critical role in repelling Republican attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the presidential battleground. Stollsteimer will lean heavily on his experience as district attorney in Pennsylvania’s fifth-most populous county. He also has been a federal prosecutor in Philadelphia, a top official in the state Treasury Department and the state-appointed school safety advocate in Philadelphia’s schools. Perhaps Stollsteimer’s most-touted achievement is fighting gun violence in the impoverished city of Chester.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.