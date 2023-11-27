El Paso DJ concerned for her safety after string of violence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One local DJ is now concerned for her safety after a string of violence over the weekend and looking to make changes.

This comes after a gang dispute at an East El Paso bar led to a fight and a shooting, according to El Paso Police. A 30-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Producer/ DJ, Luisa Navarro, was not present on the day of the shooting, but has worked in the nightlife scene for 10 years, said she is now starting to see a shift in the industry when it comes to violence.

She said what used to be fist fights at bars has turned into shootings.

"I do think about who can be there, I do think about the fact that anything can happen," said Navarro.

Navarro said she has started to pick her gigs more carefully and questioning the venue and their security.

She adds she has had to start thinking about her safety, not only being a DJ, but also a mother.

"I started asking myself questions too because I was like, do I really want to work at this place? Is it really worth it? Weighing out the pros and cons, because, I'm a mom, you know. I have kids, so I need to think about my safety and make it home," said Navarro.