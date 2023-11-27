Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Have a Google account you haven’t used in a while? If you want to keep it from disappearing, you should check on it before the end of the week. Under Google’s updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven’t been used in at least two years could be deleted. Eligible profiles will start being impacted on Friday. Google attributed its inactive-account update to security concerns. The easiest way to keep your Google account active (and thus prevent it from being deleted) is to sign in at least once every two years. Other actions that fulfill account activity include scrolling through emails, using Google search and watching YouTube videos all while signed into your Google account.

