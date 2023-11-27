Tesla sues Swedish agency as striking workers stop delivering license plates for its new vehicles

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tesla has filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state via Sweden’s Transport Agency after striking postal workers in the Scandinavian country stopped delivering license plates for new vehicles manufactured by the Texas-based automaker. Tesla says it’s suing because not accessing the registration plates “constitutes an unlawful discriminatory attack directed at Tesla.” In October, members of the powerful metalworkers’ union IF Metall walked out from seven workshops which service Tesla cars, demanding a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in Sweden have. The postal workers’ union joined others in a wave of sympathy with IF Metall’s demands. Tesla is non-unionized globally.

