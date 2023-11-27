U.S. Senators welcome over $1 million for Head Start programs at NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), and U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) are welcoming $1.4 million in federal funding to support Head Start services at New Mexico State University.

Head Start programs support children's growth from birth to age 5 through services centered around early learning and development, health, and family well-being. Head Start services are available at no cost to eligible families. “I’m proud to welcome over $1 million to support NMSU’s work in creating a strong foundation for our children. The best way to invest in New Mexico’s future is to invest in New Mexico’s families,” said Heinrich.

“Investments in early education create a foundation for future success,” said Luján. “That’s why I’m proud to welcome this investment to NMSU to support Head Start programs and advance quality early education. Attending Head Start as a child helped get me where I am today, and this investment will ensure more students have access to the same opportunities.”

Head Start staff actively engage parents, recognizing family participation throughout the program as key to strong child outcomes. “Head Start is a critical program for so many families in New Mexico that has set up countless children for lifelong success. I am so proud to welcome over $1 million to NMSU’s Head Start services,” said Vasquez.