New Zealand leader plans to ban cellphone use in schools and end tobacco controls in first 100 days

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s new prime minister plans to ban cellphone use in schools and repeal tobacco controls in the agenda for his first three months in office. Christopher Luxon outlined 49 actions he said his conservative government intends to take in the next 100 days. He said Wednesday the first new law he planned to pass would narrow the central bank’s mandate to focus purely on keeping inflation in check. Many of the actions he plans would repeal initiatives from the previous liberal government. His plan to repeal requirements for low nicotine levels in cigarettes, fewer retailers and a lifetime ban for youth were criticized as a setback for public health and a win for the tobacco industry.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.