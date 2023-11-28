Thick fog likely caused a roughly 30-vehicle collision on an Idaho interstate, police say

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police say a thick layer of fog is believed to have caused a roughly 30-vehicle collision on an Idaho interstate. The collision occurred Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 86 near Pocatello. Police say the fog caused visibility to significantly decrease in a short amount of time, slowing vehicles and causing a chain reaction crash. Police said one person with minor injuries was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Several others were taken by personal vehicles. Traffic on I-86 was blocked between exits 56 and 59 for seven hours, allowing for emergency responders and tow trucks to assist those involved and to clear the scene.

