South African company to start making vaginal rings that protect against HIV
By MARIA CHENG
AP Medical Writer
A South African company will make vaginal rings that protect against HIV, which AIDS experts say should eventually make them cheaper and more readily available. The Population Council announced Thursday that Kiara Health of Johannesburg will start making the silicone rings in the next few years, estimating that 1 million could be produced annually. The devices release a drug that helps prevent HIV infections and are authorized by nearly a dozen countries and the World Health Organization. HIV remains the leading cause of death among women of reproductive age in Africa and 60% of new infections are in women.