Congress members, activists decry assaults against anti-China protesters during San Francisco summit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man protesting against the Chinese government during the recent Asia-Pacific economic summit in San Francisco says he was attacked by supporters of the Chinese ruling party and is urging local police to take action. Kaiyu Zhang shared details of the incidentWednesday after he gave additional information about his assailants to South San Francisco police. His remarks came a day after bipartisan leaders of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China condemned efforts to silence critics of the Chinese Communist Party, known as the CCP. The Chinese consulate in San Francisco didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and HAVEN DALEY Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.