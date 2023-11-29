Skip to Content
Fort Bliss’ 1AD band and El Paso Wind Symphony to host holiday concert 

Published 4:46 PM

The Fort Bliss’ 1st armored division band is partnering with the El Paso winds symphony for a holiday concert.

The concert will happen at the University of Texas at El Paso at the Fox Fine Arts Recital auditorium this upcoming December 8th at 7:30 p.m. A rehearsal session is scheduled to take place tomorrow November 30th.

In the past, the band, considered one of the best in the Army, has performed its holiday concert at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso and various venues on post. The El Paso Wind Symphony is the top concert band in the music department at UTEP. 

