India opens an investigation after US says it disrupted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has set up a high-level inquiry after U.S. authorities raised concerns with New Delhi that its government may have had knowledge of a plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader on American soil. The U.S. government said it had raised the issue with New Delhi but declined to comment on when or how U.S. officials became aware of the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is considered a terrorist by the Indian government. It’s not clear how the alleged assassination attempt was derailed. The foreign ministry spokesman in New Delhi said Wednesday that the U.S. side shared some information and India “takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.