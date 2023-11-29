Vaccination rates among U.S. Kindergartens have not returned to pre-pandemic levels: CDC reports

Research by the center for disease control has shown that vaccination rates among U.S. Kindergartens for routine childhood shots have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of children in kindergarten meeting vaccination requirements is 2% lower than prior to the covid-19 pandemic and this is bringing concern among experts. “This is alarming for two reasons. Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children are unprotected from vaccine preventable diseases like polio, chicken pox or mumps and rubella. And we could see an increase in maybe outbreaks of these diseases in our communities.” said Daniel Acosta, Director at immunize El Paso.

He says that while the choice of an individual may seem to only affect them, in this instance, it can potentially impact those around them. “Unfortunately, non-vaccinated children pose a risk not just to themselves, but to other children who cannot otherwise get vaccinated because sometimes vaccines are contraindicated.” said Daniel Acosta, Director at immunize El Paso.

Acosta says that while some parents have allowed their political and religious beliefs to influence their decisions of not vaccinating their kids, the overall reasons may differ per individual. “Some of the reasons why the population isn't getting vaccinated is misinformation. People have vaccine fatigue, they're tired of getting shots.” said Daniel Acosta, Director at immunize El Paso.

Immunize El Paso says it is their mission to care for the safety of children. “Our responsibility is to help them understand what the vaccine is, why they should get it and why it's important and what their children are being protected from.”