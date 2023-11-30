Biden lights the National Christmas Tree, taking his turn to bring holiday spirit to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gotten his turn at bringing the holiday spirit to Washington. The president and his wife, Jill, participated in the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House. This year’s tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest. There was a moment’s doubt earlier this week about whether Thursday’s lighting ceremony would go ahead as planned after the tree was felled by strong gusty winds. But it was upright again within hours after the National Park Service replaced a cable securing the tree.

