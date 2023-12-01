Illinois appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence

An appeals court has upheld the disorderly conduct convictions of actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police. Smollett who appeared in the TV show “Empire,” which filmed in Chicago. He challenged the role of a special prosecutor, jury selection, evidence and many other aspects of the case. But all were turned aside in a 2-1 opinion from the Illinois Appellate Court.

