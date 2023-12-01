Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, killing 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas, two of them fatally, and police say they are searching for a lone suspect. Officials say the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city. A police spokesperson says two people died and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All the victims were unhoused. Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated event and not an active shooter situation. The shooting comes after police in Los Angeles announced Friday they are searching for a suspect in the deaths of three homeless people in separate shootings last month.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.