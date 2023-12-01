Skip to Content
Studio Golf Club’ El Paso hosts grand opening celebration

today at 5:49 PM
Published 5:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Studio golf club's official grand opening celebration was held December 1, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.  They are located at 7460 Cimarron Plaza, Building 4, Suite 100 El Paso, TX 79911. 

Studio Golf El Paso states they are proud to be the first of its kind state of the art golf studio in El Paso with professional level coaches. This is their first location and they are set to open a few more locations in San Diego and Los Angeles. 

